Green Thumb

How to Become a Master Gardener.

Post-pandemic, more people are gardening than ever. The Fairfax Master Gardeners can help every plant-lover become an expert. To become certified, master gardeners need 50 hours of training and 50 hours of volunteer service. Currently, more than 5,000 master gardeners work through Virginia’s county extension offices to promote research-based horticulture.

“It’s a wonderful way to get outdoors and nurture something,” says Janet Scheren, Fairfax Master Gardeners board member. “Classes are phenomenal. There is so much to learn, from basic botany to integrated pest management, soil pathology, vegetable gardening, composting, and more.” FairfaxGardening.org

This article originally appeared in the Best of Virginia 2023 issue.