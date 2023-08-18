Something Big Is Brewing

Farm Brew LIVE offers the ultimate entertainment in Manassas.

Located on 12 acres of Prince William County’s Innovation Park, Farm Brew LIVE brings in more than 10,000 weekly visitors. The indoor-outdoor entertainment complex features 2 Silos Brewing Co., the Black Sheep restaurant, and the YARD outdoor performance stage, as well as a food truck park with The Pit BBQ, 2nd Stop Ice Cream & Coffee Bar, and La Gringa. The venue hosts special events throughout the year, from weekly concerts to Oktoberfest, and a rocking New Year’s Eve party.

Last spring, the rustic-chic Brentsville Hall opened as an on-site wedding and special events space, complete with a cigar lounge and bridal suite. And in recent news, nearby Bristow-based MurLarkey Distilled Spirits has announced plans for a $8.1 million distillery and tasting room for its craft vodka, gin, and whiskeys, coming soon to further expand the Farm Brew LIVE footprint. FarmBrewLive.com

This article originally appeared in the Best of Virginia 2023 issue.