Deviled Eggs to Try Now

Picasso had his canvas. Hendrix, his guitar. Maya Angelou found inspiration in a blank page. And for countless chefs and home cooks, there’s the deviled egg. For any artist, it’s the approach to this blank canvas that makes the difference.

A simple combination of hard-boiled egg halves filled with a paste of mashed yolk it may be. But the extras—sweet, savory, or spicy—give each chef’s take its nuanced signature. Word has it Thomas Jefferson liked his with anchovy filets mashed in the yolk, but capers provide an equally briny flavor. Looking for inspiration? Delight your palate with a few of our favorites:

In Arlington, the deviled eggs at Carlyle get a touch of sweet heat with the addition of sugar cured bacon and spiced pecans. The normally creamy texture gets a bit of crunch from the pecans, along with a little zip from the addition of mustard.

In Richmond at GWARbar, the eggs get their tang from a light pickling process. You can do this at home, too, by adding whole, hard-boiled eggs to a jar of pickle juice and letting them marinate in the refrigerator for a few days. Here, after marinating, they’re sliced and stuffed with a yolk paste made with bacon and dressed with lettuce and paprika.

In Virginia Beach, at Hearth Wood Fired Cuisine and Craft Beer, egg white halves are dredged in panko crumbs then deep fried to a golden brown. A yolk mixture, kicked up with locally-made Worcestershire sauce, is piped into the whites and garnished with crispy country ham, mild espelette pepper, and chopped chives. CarlyleVa.com, HearthVB.com, GWARbar.com