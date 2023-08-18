Front and Center

Tysons Corner hosts touring Broadway shows in a beautiful new venue.

× Expand (photo by Alan Karchmer) Capital One Hall, HGA

The stunning, $11 million Capital One Hall opened in late 2021. Rising 11 stories, the LEED gold-certified building features Carrera marble, beautiful woodwork, a brass escalator, and a rooftop beer garden. Traveling Broadway shows have included Hairspray, Waitress, Tootsie, and R.E.S.P.E.C.T., with more musicals on the docket as part of the venue’s Broadway in Tysons lineup.

“When you go inside, there’s definitely a wow factor,” says Meghan Trossen, marketing and community affairs manager for Capital One Center. “The atrium has sweeping 60-foot ceilings, and yet the theater is intimate—every seat is 100 feet or less from the main stage.” CapitalOneHall.com/Broadway-In-Tysons

This article originally appeared in the Best of Virginia 2023 issue.