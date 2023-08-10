Brewing History

A coffee shop that serves up pastries, lattes, and a historic walking tour.

Mobjack Bay Coffee Roasters and Petite Cafe is known for more than gourmet sandwiches and cappuccinos. Located in a historic 1730s house in Yorktown, this coffee shop also offers guided walking tours through Yorktown National Park. Join a historical expert on a stroll through the last major battle of the Revolutionary War and learn about how the United States gained its independence, all while enjoying your caffeinated beverage of choice. The Petite Cafe offers freshly roasted coffee, teas, wine, and a variety of sandwiches and freshly baked treats. It’s the go-to place for coffee, served with a side of Colonial American history. MobjackBayCoffee.com

This article originally appeared in the Best of Virginia 2023 issue.