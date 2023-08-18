Stylish Interior Consignment

In Middleburg, Another Blue Moon shares a trove of must-haves for the home.

The window at Another Blue Moon on West Washington Street in Middleburg is enough to stop passing shoppers in their tracks. One week, it’s a pretty skirted dressing table with matching slipcovered chair; the next, co-owner Kerry Dale waves from a cane-backed armchair. Either way, this high-end interior consignment shop is a rare find.

Unlike most consignment shops, inventory at Another Blue Moon often comes from interior designers or their well-heeled clients, who are re-feathering their nests. Inside, you’ll find top brands like Schumacher, Herend, Maitland Smith, Limoges, Stark, and Restoration Hardware.

“It could be an upholstered piece that didn’t fit the intended space—or a client changed their mind about something,” says Jennifer Andrews, who founded the shop with Dale, a longtime friend and business partner. “Whatever the reason, these pieces are often new or very gently used.”

Andrews says consignors and customers are the best thing about the shop, that they love the variety—vintage, antique, traditional, modern, even trendy sometimes. “They appreciate quality for less, and the fact we’re playing a small part in helping the environment by giving a new life to furnishings that have a lot of life left,” she says. “Why buy new if you don’t have to?”

What began as a pop-up shop was so popular that Andrews and Dale upgraded to their charming Middleburg shop in 2019. Inventory resides in a barn at nearby Blue Sky Farm—and savvy customers know to watch for Barn Sales and spot incoming treasures on their Instagram.

We love the shop’s sassy sense of humor. A handwritten sign, taped to the window next to a decorative fox, reads: “It’s OK people, it’s 72 degrees and I have water.” The shop’s fall sale mascot is “Rumpkin”—a pumpkin dressed in a black lace thong. And as Christmas nears, shoppers who turn up wearing an ugly Christmas sweater get a discount. It’s even better, they insist on Instagram, than “embarrassing your family, which is always fun.”

Instagram: @anotherbluemoon

This article originally appeared in the Best of Virginia 2023 issue.