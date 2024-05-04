About Town

ARTS by George!

Fairfax, Center for the Arts, George Mason University

ARTS by George! made its annual return on Sept. 30, hosted by George Mason University’s College of Visual and Performing Arts. Headlined by Grammy and Tony Award-winner Renée Elise Goldsberry, best known for originating the role of Angelica Schuyler in the Broadway musical Hamilton, the event raised more than $275,000 for student scholarships in the arts, as well as for the school’s arts-aligned organizations. Since its inception in 2006, ARTS by George! has raised more than $4.1 million to support the arts at GMU.

Garth Newel Music Center—50th Anniversary

Hot Springs, Omni Homestead

Garth Newel Music Center’s 50th Anniversary was celebrated with a glittering gala in the newly renovated Crystal Ballroom at the Omni Homestead on Nov. 4. The event included 140 guests, who honored the Center’s five decades of cultural contribution, and included local and state representatives. Entertainment featured a concert of Dvorak’s Piano Quintet, performed by Garth Newel resident Piano Quartet, with guest violinist and Borromeo String Quartet member Nicholas Kitchen. Afterwards, a three-course dinner, starring an entrée of cabernet-braised beef short ribs, was accompanied by another performance by the Piano Quartet. Dancing to live music by Elegance capped off the night.

rvatech Gala

Richmond, Altria Theater

For the 29th year, the rvatech Gala celebrated the breakthroughs, advancements, and outstanding technologists that are part of the Richmond technology ecosystem. On Sept. 28, more than 800 guests embraced the speakeasy theme, donning 1920s attire. Throughout the stylish evening at Altria Theater that included the presentation of 18 awards recognizing business excellence, community impact, innovation, collaboration, and more, the night featured a cocktail hour and concluded with a lively afterparty. Rvatech is a nonprofit, member-driven association of businesses and organizations working together to ensure the continued growth of Greater Richmond’s dynamic technology-based economy.

