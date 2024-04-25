Kristina & Roman

Home is where the heart is.

July 23, 2023 Ravens Roost Overlook, Blue Ridge Parkway

Kristina Maliarenko and Roman Nehliadiuk’s mountaintop nuptials were an altogether different kind of destination wedding. After fleeing their homes in Kherson, Ukraine, in the midst of war, the couple landed in Staunton, where they settled with family. Kristina and Roman would often take long drives on the Blue Ridge Parkway, acclimating to their new lives in an unfamiliar country. The pair became enamored with Ravens Roost Overlook’s stunning westward facing views of the Blue Ridge Mountains.

It was at that same cozy lookout, in the warm company of loved ones, that Kristina and Roman were married in an intimate summer celebration. Rich greenery woven into the ceremony scene complemented the sea of trees in the valley below. Lush white florals—both in the bride’s bouquet and delicately appliqued on her gown—paired angelically with the clouds overhead. One thing is certain: from near and far, Virginia really is for lovers.

× Expand Pop of Molly Photography LLC roman-kristina

She Said, He Said

First intro?

Met on Instagram in Kherson, Ukraine.

Engagement?

Private engagement at Sherando Lake, Virginia.

Wedding planner or DIY?

DIY wedding.

Ceremony style?

Reception was a private dinner at a friend's estate.

Best detail of the day? For good luck and best wishes for the new couple in a new country, they released a white Chinese lantern.

Favorite splurge?

Wedding rings.

Smartest skimp?

Wedding arbor decorated with flowers, DIY.

Horrifying Hiccup?

At the reception, the estate had a swimming pool but no one swam!

Brightest idea?

The couple fell in love with Ravens Roost Overlook on the Blue Ridge Parkway and decided that their ceremony would be there.

First dance?

No first dance, but an eclectic wedding soundtrack of Ukrainian, French, and American pop and jazz classics.

× Expand Pop of Molly Photography LLC roman-kristina

The Details

Photography: Pop of Molly Photography LLC

Hair and makeup: DIY

Catering: Early Katering Company

Florals: Honey Bee's Florist

Cake: Giancarlo-Fine European Pastries