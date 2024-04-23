Jasmin & Will

Reveling in a family- and friend-focused wedding.

October 22, 2022 Dewey Gottwald Center, Richmond

The lush, high contrast ambiance of Jasmin Ragsdale and Will Cook’s lush wedding at the Dewey Gottwald Center in Richmond was inspired by the idea of vacation and escaping into that easy, stress-free mindset—everything you want your wedding day to be. The celebration channeled the tropical landscapes and majestic waterfalls of the Caribbean islands that bring the couple a sense of peace and happiness.

This joy-filled wedding day was also driven by connections to family and friends. Jasmin’s father is known for his incredible voice, and the couple asked him to sing “Always and Forever” by Heatwave for their first dance. They couldn’t imagine a better way to commemorate that first big moment on the dance floor as husband and wife than to have someone so close carry them into always and forever through song.

But this wasn’t Jasmin’s dad’s only starring role in the night. Her family loves to dance, and both her mom and dad made it to the dance floor for a choreographed version of “Poke it Out” by Wale, which added an unexpected twist to the father-daughter dance.

She Said, He Said

First intro?

First met at a high school football game. I was a cheerleader at Thomas Dale High, and he was a spectator at Dinwiddie High. Ten years later, we linked up on Match.com.

Favorite wedding favor?

Hashtag cookies with "cookinuplove."

Best detail of the day?

Floral arrangements and set up.

Favorite splurge?

Videographer, photographer, and floral.

Smartest skimp?

Wedding invitation

Horrifying hiccup?

My dad and I couldn't do the first look outside because people started to arrive early.

Brightest idea

Dance collaboration with my parents.

First dance?

My dad sang, while my husband and I did our first dance.

Honeymoon or staycation?

Honeymoon in Curacao.

The Details

Photography: Memories by PJ

PLanner: Emerald Events by Nilsa

Hair & makeup: Ger’Do Studio

Catering: White House Catering

Florals: The Flower Guy Bron

Videography: MV Wedding Films

DJ: DJ Drake

Cake: The Sweet Shop