A Capital Trail Gem

Spoke & Art Provisions brings trail riders and locals together.

× Expand (Photo by Adam Ewing)

Growing up in England, above the pub his father owned, Steve Rose recalls how he loved, “listening to other people’s adventures. It’s very inspiring to me.” Now Rose, who now lives above his own Spoke & Art Provisions says, “I’ve come full circle.”

Rose founded the lively café, located outside of Williamsburg on Route 5, that’s become a don’t-miss stop for those biking the Capital Trail—and a popular spot for locals. Since opening in 2020, Spoke & Art has expanded its hours and offerings, adding a traditional high tea and becoming a gathering place for families with kids in strollers, community meetings, and groups meeting up before pushing off for a walk—or renting a bike to ride the Trail.

× Expand (Photo by Adam Ewing)

Local artists and musicians also find Rose, a longtime fixture on the Williamsburg arts scene, supportive. An outdoor stage at Spoke & Art hosts summer weekend concerts and, indoors, art teacher and artist Jenny Pritchard curates a rotating display of works by local artists.

(Photo by Adam Ewing)

Here, Trail riders can tune up their bikes, order a “sammie” from the café menu, or relax while sipping a local craft beer or glass of wine. Like the pub of his childhood, Spoke & Art puts Rose in the flow of stories—from locals, day trippers, or “bikers returning after a few days on the Trail. That variation is what I love,” he says.

Rose loves outdoor adventure, too. He spent nine months backpacking the world before settling in Williamsburg. It’s an interesting mix, cultivated with help from manager Dave Berger, to create what Pritchard calls “a positive, relaxing, and grounding atmosphere. In these times, we all need to seek out those places that bring out the best in us.” SpokeAndArt.com