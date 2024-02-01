Bundle Up at Lansdowne Resort

It’s the time of year when everyone just wants to wrap up in a blanket, get cozy by the fire and finally unwind after the hustle and bustle of the holiday season. Lansdowne Resort understands – which is why they’re offering their signature Bundle Up Package, curated to include everything you need to indulge in some much-needed self-care.

Guests reserving a Bundle Up package will enjoy an overnight stay in AAA Four-Diamond accommodations, a Virginia-sourced charcuterie board and bottle of wine, plus a s’mores kit and Lansdowne Resort blanket to ease into a comfortable and relaxing session by one of the property’s fire pits.

After all, there’s no better place to pamper yourself than at Loudoun County’s exclusive wellness destination. Nestled into 500 acres in the picturesque Potomac River Valley, Lansdowne Resort inspires moments of pure self-discovery. Where, under the masterful leadership of Chef Ferrier, the culinary team creates seasonal menus highlighting hyperlocal fare – including herbs and microgreens grown on-site – to deliver a one-of-a-kind, nourishing culinary journey.

Guests seeking a healthy balance of mind-body-and-spirit wellness will discover a full suite of services extending well beyond the traditional spa. Along with facials, skincare, massages and body treatments, the resort’s Spa Minérale offers therapies that tap into the healing power of ancient Eastern wisdom. For spa-goers new to this wellness approach, the introductory Oriental Bodywork Sampling includes millennia-honored techniques such as Tuina, Shiatsu, Anma, Table Thai, Cupping and Gua Sha in a 50-minute treatment designed to enhance relaxation and improve general health maintenance and well-being.

Lansdowne Resort encourages all guests to be focused, be motivated and be well throughout their stay by fully embracing the on-property services, amenities and cuisine custom-designed to transform their health and well-being.