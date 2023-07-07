Raindrops are Falling

Homegrown and handmade, this shop in Gordonsville is all about creating.

Raindrops in Virginia is a homegrown shop offering handmade goods in Gordonsville. After bonding over a shared passion for creating, Adam and Kathryn Krehbiel opened the store in 2017, capitalizing on the brand Kathryn started when she primarily sold her wares at pop-up shows and street festivals. Now married, the couple live in a Victorian-era home which doubles as their brick-and-mortar shop.

The Krehbiels create a vast range of goods, including jewelry, garden art, sculptures, and home décor. Their shop is like the loveliest, most quaint superstore you could ever imagine, chock-a-block full of whatever this super creative team conjures up—from lotions and potions to metal drawer pulls, wall art, industrial barstools, and everything in between.

Adam is a graduate of VCU’s Sculpture and Extended Media School. Kathryn stewards their line of all-natural body care products and restores furniture. The couple also has a studio for custom metal signs and railings. You can even take a peek behind the scenes at the creation process on their Raindrops in Virginia YouTube channel.

With their insatiable energy to create and deep well of curiosity, it’s a good thing the couple found each other. You could say it was divine intervention, which Kathryn would agree with. Upon meeting Adam, “I realized very quickly he had a passion for creating that matched mine,” she says. “All along God had a higher plan, I didn't need to choose. He provided me with someone who complements my strengths and upholds my weaknesses. We are stronger together than either of us were apart.”

In addition to handmade items, the couple also sells select vintage pieces in their shop, “mainly because we sometimes like to get some sleep,” says Kathryn. “Our goal is to provide quality, unique, American-made products.”

This year Raindrops in Virginia celebrates its 10th anniversary, and to commemorate the milestone, the Krehbiels—no surprise—are at it again. This time they’re creating a limited edition perfume. RaindropsInVirginia.com