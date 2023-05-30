Festival Season

Step into the season with these festivals and events.

Gloucester Arts Festival

June 2–24: Head to Gloucester for their annual festival celebrating local mural and sculpture artists, concerts by the Virginia Symphony, and the returning Studio Tour.

804-824-9401, GloucesterArtsFestival.com

Moun Vernon Sumerfest

June 9-10: Experience Mount Vernon after-hours and taste craft beers from across the region and live music.

703-780-2000, MountVernon.org

Coastal Virginia Bluegrass Festival

June 9-11: three days of the best bluegrass in the country accompanied by award-winning brews from the region—performers include Dailey & Vincent, Steep Canyon Rangers, and Carbon Leaf.

757-315-4019, HamptonArt.org

Virginia-Kentucky District Fair & Horse Show

Wise; June 13–17: Put on your cowboy boots and get ready for a week of bull riding, demolition derbies, performances by musicians like 49 Winchester, horse shows, and deliciously unhealthy food.

276-328-5760, VaKyFair.com

Williamsburg Live

June 16-18: The Wood Brothers (with Shovels & Rope) Friday; Kenny Loggins (with Yacht Rock Revue) Saturday; and Keb' Mo' (with Peter One Sunday) Sunday.

757-282-2800, VaFest.org/williamsburg-live/

The Sedalia Center’s Juneteenth Celebration

Big Island, Bedford; June 17–24: Visit Bedford County with its Otter Lake Waterfalls for this Juneteenth festival spotlighting local performances, crafts, food trucks, and more.

434-299-5080, SedaliaCenter.org

38th James River Batteau Festival

Lynchburg; June 17–24: This boater’s paradise is an eight-day journey with replica merchant boats along the historic sites of the James River—from Lynchburg to Scottsville to Maiden’s Landing near Richmond.

VaCanals.org/Batteau

Supper Series (ft. Nate Sloan from bloom)

Afton; June 23: Join Veritas Vineyards for a seven-course dinner series, featuring Roanoke chef Nate Sloan, all paired with several choice wines from the vineyard’s extensive vintage library.

540-456-8000, VeritasWines.com

Tedeschi Trucks Band

Vienna; June 27–28: Hear the eight-time Blues Music Award-winning husband-wife duo play country-blues tunes like “Anyhow” on their national tour—also stopping in Richmond.

703-255-1868, WolfTrap.org

Salem Fair

June 28-July 9: The 35th Salem Fair is set for another 12-day run at the Taliaferro Complex.

SalemFair.com