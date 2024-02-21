Seasonal cocktail sensations

If you looking for the perfect cocktail for the winter season look no further. 

The Jasper, one of Richmond's favorite bar & restaurants has introduced the "Roy Kent," a seasonal drink with a touch of heat.

Created by alcohol enthusiast, Cody Dunavan, the drink is said to be comparable to a hot toddy in a Manhattan with tea, honey and a Whiskey foundation.

"I’m a big ted lasso fan and when I came up with this drink, I wanted it to embody the British, like Roy Kent, a rough exterior with a soft inside", said Dunavan. 

The drink Recipe includes:

  • 1-1/2 oz honeycomb infused scotch whisky
  • ½ Amontillado cherry
  • 1 oz Earl grey tea infused sweet vermouth
  • 2 Dashes of lemon bitters
  • Garnished w/ lemon twist

The savory seasonal favorite will be available for purchase until the end of February.

For more tasty cocktails and food plan your visit to The Jasper today!

