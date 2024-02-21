If you looking for the perfect cocktail for the winter season look no further.
Virginia Living Magazine
Seasonal Cocktail Sensations
The Jasper, one of Richmond's favorite bar & restaurants has introduced the "Roy Kent," a seasonal drink with a touch of heat.
Created by alcohol enthusiast, Cody Dunavan, the drink is said to be comparable to a hot toddy in a Manhattan with tea, honey and a Whiskey foundation.
"I’m a big ted lasso fan and when I came up with this drink, I wanted it to embody the British, like Roy Kent, a rough exterior with a soft inside", said Dunavan.
The drink Recipe includes:
- 1-1/2 oz honeycomb infused scotch whisky
- ½ Amontillado cherry
- 1 oz Earl grey tea infused sweet vermouth
- 2 Dashes of lemon bitters
- Garnished w/ lemon twist
The savory seasonal favorite will be available for purchase until the end of February.
For more tasty cocktails and food plan your visit to The Jasper today!