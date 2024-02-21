If you looking for the perfect cocktail for the winter season look no further.

× Expand Virginia Living Magazine Seasonal Cocktail Sensations

The Jasper, one of Richmond's favorite bar & restaurants has introduced the "Roy Kent," a seasonal drink with a touch of heat.

Created by alcohol enthusiast, Cody Dunavan, the drink is said to be comparable to a hot toddy in a Manhattan with tea, honey and a Whiskey foundation.

"I’m a big ted lasso fan and when I came up with this drink, I wanted it to embody the British, like Roy Kent, a rough exterior with a soft inside", said Dunavan.

The drink Recipe includes:

1-1/2 oz honeycomb infused scotch whisky

½ Amontillado cherry

1 oz Earl grey tea infused sweet vermouth

2 Dashes of lemon bitters

Garnished w/ lemon twist

The savory seasonal favorite will be available for purchase until the end of February.

For more tasty cocktails and food plan your visit to The Jasper today!