Made in Virginia Awards 2023

Enter your Virginia-made products now through Friday, July 7 - SUBMIT HERE.

The Made in Virginia Awards celebrate the creative juices of Virginia makers by highlighting the tastiest, niftiest, most innovative commodities made right here in the Commonwealth. Winners will be included in our December 2023 issue.

The Awards are open to any Virginia-based business whose products are manufactured in-state and will be available for retail purchase Nov. 1-Dec. 31, 2023, at minimum.

Categories include:

Food

Drink (alcoholic or non-alcoholic)

Style & Beauty (skincare, fragrances, clothing, jewelry, bags, other accessories)

Home & Lifestyle (furniture, kitchenwares, home goods, gifts)

After thorough review and judging by our editorial staff, winners will be notified in mid-July.

CLICK HERE TO ENTER

Questions? Contact Associate Editor, Special Projects Vayda Tarleton at VaydaTarleton@CapeFear.com.

GUIDELINES:

SUBMISSIONS ARE OPEN FROM MONDAY, JUNE 5, 2023 AT 8:00 A.M. EST TO FRIDAY, JULY 7, 2023 AT 11:59 P.M. EST.

**A NOTE ON PERISHABLE ITEMS: We will begin taste testing on Tuesday, July 11. We can accept deliveries on the 11th, but no later. If your product is perishable, please mark CLEARLY on the packaging. To ensure freshness, we suggest perishable items be sent early the week of July 3-7.

Please ship all samples to:

Virginia Living Magazine

c/o Made in Virginia Awards

109 E. Cary St.

Richmond, VA 23219

We will accept delivery by mail or in-person. For in-person delivery, our office hours are 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Monday-Friday. All Food, Drink, or Beauty products submitted for consideration MUST send a sample.

Categories:

Food

MUST SUBMIT A SAMPLE.

Any product produced and packaged in Virginia.

Must be available for retail purchase from Nov. 1-Dec. 31, 2023, at minimum (online only sales are accepted as well).

We will be judging on the criteria of taste, innovation, packaging, and overall appeal (Is it interesting? Easy to prepare? Unusual?).

Drink (alcoholic or non-alcoholic [coffee, tea, soda, etc.])

MUST SUBMIT A SAMPLE.

Any product produced and packaged in Virginia.

Must be available for retail purchase from Nov. 1-Dec. 31, 2023, at minimum (online only sales are accepted as well).

Style + Beauty

MUST SUBMIT A SAMPLE.

Any product produced and packaged in Virginia.

Must be available for retail purchase from Nov. 1-Dec. 31, 2023 at minimum (online only sales are accepted as well).

Style: Includes clothing, shoes, jewelry, bags, outdoor wear, accessories, and more.

Beauty: Includes lotions, soaps, bath salts/bombs, hair products, lip balms, and more.

Samples of beauty products are preferred, trial sizes are accepted.

Home + Lifestyle

Any product produced and packaged in Virginia.

Must be available for retail purchase from Nov. 1-Dec. 31, 2023, at minimum (online only sales are accepted as well).

Home: Includes candles, décor, kitchenware, furniture, rugs, blankets, knives, woodworking, and more.

Lifestyle: Includes outdoor equipment, bicycles, birdhouses, fishing reels, duck calls, musical instruments, sports equipment, and more.

MUST SUBMIT SAMPLES for items like candles or other things that must be experienced to be appreciated.

Other notes: