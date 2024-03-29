As the reality HITS US that 2024 is marching on, many of us are on the hunt to get physical. We want to reestablish active routines that might have fallen by the wayside over the holidays—the food fests of Christmas and then all those boxes of chocolate someone had to eat for Valentine's Day. Spring is about to arrive, so hopping on the movement bandwagon is a priority.

If you don’t belong to a club or fitness center, consider adult sports leagues. A recent Google search for adult sports leagues Virginia netted a whopping 32 million hits. They’re nearly everywhere and cover every conceivable sport—from pickleball to walking, curling, and more. You can spot groups assuming downward facing dog poses in botanical gardens and Zumba classes on the lawns of community centers. Stacked against a private club membership, their often low costs can be a bargain.

Physical benefits of being active are a given, but the social aspect derived from engaging, meeting new people, and having fun are also important. Debra Riggs, a Richmond-based social worker and executive director of the D.C. Metro Chapter of the National Association of Social Workers, cites improved brain function, weight management, disease reduction, building strength, and an increased ability to perform everyday activities as tangible benefits. “And, staying active can reduce anxiety, depression, and negative moods and improve self-esteem and cognitive function,” she says. “Plus, there’s no substitute for socializing with peers and having fun.”