Linda Skeens Recipes

The queen of county fair baking's debut cookbook is a chef's delight.

When Linda Skeens, Virginia’s own county fair queen, set the Internet ablaze last year, Virginia Living helped fan the flame (“Where In the World Is Linda Skeens?” Oct. ’22). And adoring fans began clamoring for the humble home cook’s secret recipes. Skeens is answering the call with the release of Blue Ribbon Kitchen: Recipes and Tips from America’s Favorite County Fair Champion (83 Press, Summer 2023). “I’m excited,” says Skeens. “I’ve always wanted to publish a cookbook. Some of my recipes are ones I created. Others are special—they were passed down from family.” 83Press.com

Zucchini Cornbread

Makes 1 (9-inch) loaf

1½ cups shredded zucchini

1¼ cups self-rising cornmeal

¾ cup cottage cheese

¾ stick butter, melted

¼ cup self-rising flour

¼ cup oil

1 small onion, finely chopped

3 large eggs, beaten

1 tablespoon sugar

1. Preheat oven to 425°. Grease a 9-inch square baking pan.

2. Mix all ingredients together, and place in prepared pan.

3. Bake for 30 to 35 minutes.

Recipe reprinted with permission from BLUE RIBBON KITCHEN by Linda Skeens (‎83 Press, 2023). Photography credit 83 Press

Peanut Butter Fudge

1 stick real butter

1 (12-ounce) can evaporated milk

4 cups white sugar

1 cup packed brown sugar

1 (7-ounce) jar marshmallow crème

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 (16-ounce) jar peanut butter

1. In a large pot, melt stick of butter. Add evaporated milk and both sugars, and stir until blended.

2. Cook over medium heat until mixture comes to a full boil; boil for 7 minutes, stirring all the time.

3. Remove from heat, and add marshmallow crème and peanut butter. Stir until mixed well.

4. Pour into a buttered 13x9-inch pan. Refrigerate until firm. Cut into squares.

Recipe reprinted with permission from BLUE RIBBON KITCHEN by Linda Skeens (‎83 Press, 2023). Photography credit 83 Press

This article originally appeared in our April 2023 issue.