Ooey Gooey

Next-gen Rice Krispie treats.

Judy Soldinger was a retired RN looking for her next chapter when her daughter, Rebecca, a producer on the Rachel Ray Show, unwittingly gave her an idea. A micro business on Long Island was churning out small-scale, next-gen Rice Krispie treats that were a big hit with New York’s sweet-tooth set but was closing up shop. Soldinger was sold on the idea and bought the business with her husband, Steve, a retired broadcast executive, relocating it to their native Portsmouth and giving the Crispery Crispycake a new lease on life.

“These aren't your mother’s Rice Krispie treats. Ours are on steroids,” explains Soldinger. They’re a whopping six ounces a piece, measuring an ample 3.5” x 3.5”, but they’re still soft, gooey, and delicious, thanks in part to a super secret marshmallow formula made on site.

Now with 50 flavors available and more in the pipeline, Soldinger explains that each one is handmade. Flavors like rainbow sprinkles, peanut butter, gingersnap, and chocolate caramel are winners, but a customer favorite is still Cookies & Cream, which is like a giant, crispy Oreo sandwich. They’re so big, taking a bite requires serious positioning.

“They’ve really taken off,” Soldinger says, adding that Crispery Crispycakes are available nationwide—from Kroger to candy and gourmet stores. “We’re so lucky that they’ve not only brought us success, but a lot of joy, too.” TheCrispery.com

This article originally appeared in the June 2024 issue.