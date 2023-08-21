Something fresh in Appalachia.

Originally hatched as an idea to bring delicious coffee and provisions to the Appalachian town of Abingdon, The Girl and The Raven is now so much more. Café owner Hugh Belchor saw an opportunity to not only keep a piece of history alive—the 1886 building the café calls home—but to brew up something new and wonderful. The shop is outfitted with a drive-thru, sleek brewing bar, and outdoor dining space.

Besides a bevy of caffeinated beverages to jumpstart the day, The Girl and The Raven offers pressed juices, beer, and wine. You can buy house coffee roasts by the bag, too. The menu is brimming with filling comfort food—think handmade biscuits, grits, kale, and quinoa bowls, and sandwiches made with croissants, sourdough, and baguettes. TheGirlAndTheRavenCafe.com

This article originally appeared in the Best of Virginia 2023 issue.