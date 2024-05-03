Foods of All Nations

Food festivals around in Virginia.

From classic Mediterranean delights to fresh fruit produce and spicy Caribbean cuisine, food vendors across the Commonwealth invite you to ignite your taste buds and travel the world. The festivals highlighted here promise sweet and savory satisfaction, plus an added taste of local charm.

Annual Strawberry Festival

Stuart, May 18, TownOfStuartVa.com

Farm-fresh strawberries and locally-made delicacies meet twangy bluegrass tunes in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains at this annual celebration of regional agriculture, culinary arts, and small town values.

Fredericksburg Greek Festival

Fredericksburg, June 1-2, FredGreek.org

Gyros, spanakopita, pastichio, and more authentic, mouthwatering Greek dishes are the stars of this lively cultural gathering at the Nativity of the Theotokos Greek Orthodox Church.

Puerto Rican Festival

Manassas, June 15, Facebook.com/PuertoRicanFestivalOfManassas

It’s the second year of this much-anticipated festival in Manassas’ Harris Pavilion, drawing foodies in for the tantalizing spice and smoky flavors of Puerto Rican and other Caribbean eats.

For more of the state’s crave-worthy food festivals coming soon, take note:

Lebanese Food Festival—Glen Allen, May 17-19, LebaneseFoodFestival.com

Asian Festival on Main—Fairfax, May 19, AsianFestivalOnMain.com

NVA Thai Street Food and Culture Festival III—Manassas, May 26, Facebook.com/NVAThaiMarket

Newport News Greek Festival—Newport News; May 30-June 2, NewportNewsGreekFestival.org

Richmond Greek Festival—Richmond, May 30-June 2, GreekFestival.com

St. Katherine Greek Festival—Falls Church, May 31-June 2, Saint-Katherines.org

Roanoke Lebanese Festival—Roanoke, May 31-June 2, LebaneseFestival.StEliasChurch.org

Ashland Strawberry Faire—Ashland, June 1, AshlandStrawberryFaire.com

Norfolk Street Food Festival—Norfolk, June 1-2, StreetFoodFests.com

Williamsburg Greek Festival—Williamsburg, June 6-9, WilliamsburgGreekFestival.com

Caribbean Festival—Henrico, June 29, AHPVa.org

This article originally appeared in the June 2024 issue.