Elevated Easter Brunches

Discover the secret to the perfect holiday brunch with insights from top chefs across Virginia. Their extensive knowledge and expertise will help you create a memorable and delicious meal that will impress even the toughest critics. Don't settle for a mediocre brunch this holiday season, let the professionals guide you towards culinary success.

Cocktails & Mocktails

Courtesy of Hunter Johnson, Bartender, Lucky Restaurant, Roanoke

There is something really exciting about a late morning to mid-afternoon eclectic meal with friends and family where you get to enjoy combinations of foods from each meal of the day,” says Johnson, adding that it’s perfectly acceptable to enjoy your first libation before 11 a.m.—with zero judgment. “Think about what glass each cocktail would be best served in. For example, I like to serve the French 75 in a coupe glass, but a flute will work as well.” Johnson suggests considering these cocktails and mocktails for Easter:

The French 75: Johnson describes this as a “fun little champagne cocktail,” containing gin or brandy, lemon, sugar, and sparkling white wine. “It’s a celebration in a glass.”

The Paloma: Super easy and delicious, Johnson describes it as simply tequila with grapefruit soda, like Squirt, and lime, adding, “To kick it up a notch, throw in some orange or grapefruit bitters.”

The Dangerous Beauty mocktail version is from sister restaurant Fortunato with mint, lime, sugar, and nonalcoholic orange bitters. “It’s citrusy, floral, and herbaceously refreshing,” says Johnson.

Appetizers

Courtesy of Leah Randolph, Executive Chef, Dover Hall Experiences, Richmond

Randolph revels in the warming weather of spring, which, she says “signals a shift to lighter, brighter, and fresher dishes.

It’s when the Dover Hall culinary team gets to “experiment with fresh ingredients like fiddlehead ferns and ramps,” says Randolph, who was named the 2023 Virginia Restaurant, Lodging, and Travel Association Chef of the Year. “And make the ordinary extraordinary by using fresh herbs,”

she adds. Her best Easter appetizers are:

Smoked Salmon Blini: Randolph likes to top this savory pancake with chive and caper cream, shaved smoked salmon, and a garnish of dill and shallot.

Potato Latkes: This sophisticated take on hashbrowns features pan-fried potatoes and onions. In the Dover Hall kitchen, they’re served with chive sour cream or a creamy tomato-based aioli.

Mini Quiches: Fill them with goat cheese and

mushrooms and bake in a mini muffin dish.

Brunch

Courtesy of José Arevalos, Executive Chef, Woodstock Cafe, Woodstock

Arevalos’ best Easter Brunch advice? “Don’t over complicate it. It should be fun, delicious and relaxed,” He suggests starting with a peach bellini or pre-batch a cocktail to serve first, then move on to the food. “Use quality ingredients from local farm stands,” he suggests, “and do as much as you can the day before so you can enjoy time with the ones you love.” Arevalos’s suggestions follow:

The Skillet: For a winning brunch dish that’s perfect for Easter, Arevalos suggests, simply, The Skillet, in which a mix of roasted Yukon potatoes are sautéed with onion and garlic oil. Add sausage or bacon and smother it with eggs over easy, cheese, spicy Mexican crema, and fresh scallions. Serve with sourdough toast. Your guests will be begging for more.

Corned Beef Hash: “It’s traditional and dependable,” says Arevalos. “Any hash will do.”

Quiche: A bacon, onion, and gouda quiche makes

a great Easter dish.

Dessert

Courtesy of Marissa Keesler, Pastry Sous Chef, The Williamsburg Inn, Williamsburg

“The weather is warming up, flowers are blooming, and it seems as if everything is coming back to life,” says Keesler. “Berries and citrus fruits are coming into season, and flavors just seem so much brighter. Heavy and warm desserts are giving way to their lighter, cooler counterparts. Edible flowers, which can be bought at some specialty grocery stores or ordered online, provide a perfect garnish for spring desserts.” For delectable Easter dessert ideas, Keesler bets on these winners:

Coconut Cupcakes with Mango Curd and Coconut Buttercream: Keesler says the combination of coconut and mango is refreshing and perfect for spring and summer. Adding a luscious filling instantly elevates this classic cupcake.

Orange Dream Tarts with Raspberry Gelee: Using a citrus-based fruit curd, perfect for spring, Keesler says that a layer of raspberry gelee provides a beautiful color contrast.

Carrot Cake Trifle with Cream Cheese Mousse and Black Walnut “Soil”: It’s been the Inn’s most popular Easter Brunch dessert for decades.