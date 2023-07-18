A Toast to Tomatoes

A series of dinners by Virginia’s top chefs celebrate Hanover’s heirlooms.

The convivial vibe of local chefs’ dinner series offers a delicious opportunity to expand your circle of friends. One of our favorites, the Summer Supper Somm celebrates 300 varieties of heirloom tomatoes over 21 multi-course dinners, occurring throughout peak tomato season until mid-August.

Hanover farmers David Hunsaker and Barbara Hollingsworth of Village Garden RVA launched the series in 2021, with author and sommelier Jason Tesauro of Barboursville Vineyards.

This year, restaurants in Central and Northern Virginia and Tidewater are participating—from Shagbark in Richmond to Palladio at Barboursville Vineyards, and Zoës in Virginia Beach. Prix fixe dinners include wine pairings and culinary “edu-tainment” on tomato lore, food history, and Hanover growers’ secrets. YourVillageGreenRVa.com.

Summer Supper Somm 2023