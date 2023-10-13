Zach Williams: A Hundred Highways Tour

Ticket Prices:VIP $201.75, $71.75, $31.75, $21.75,

Parking: $5.00

Get ready for a night of unforgettable music and soul-stirring performances as Zach Williams and Riley Clemmons take the stage on the Hundred Highways tour.

Zach Williams, backed by his massive 10-piece band, will blow you away with his powerful vocals, raw talent, and chart-topping hits. From “Chain Breaker” to “Rescue Story,” his music speaks to the heart of what it means to be human, and his electrifying live shows are unlike anything you’ve ever experienced in Christian music.

But the excitement doesn’t stop there. Riley Clemmons, a rising star in the industry, will set the stage ablaze with her angelic voice and captivating stage presence. With hits like “Keep on Hoping” and “Fighting for Me,” she is sure to inspire and uplift you with her soulful lyrics and infectious melodies.

Whether you’re a longtime fan or a newcomer to the genre, this is a show you won’t want to miss. So come join us for an unforgettable night of music, worship, and community. Get your tickets now and experience the magic of A Hundred Highways with Zach Williams and Riley Clemmons!

VIP Exclusive Eat & Greet Experience:

Enjoy an amazing meal and make a difference in your local community, world-renowned chef Paul Fields will be crafting a gourmet dinner that you will never forget! This exclusive VIP Eat and Greet experience includes:

One (1) entry to pre-show VIP Eat & Greet full-course gourmet dinner prepared by professional chef Paul Fields

Meet Zach Williams and get your picture taken with him*

Premium concert seating

Early access to merch shopping

Commemorative VIP tour laminate

Gift bag

For each ticket sold a food box will be given to a local family in need. Each box provides enough food to feed a family of four for an entire week.

* If health and safety guidelines change, a Question & Answer session may be substituted.

This is a very limited offer. Join us for this exclusive VIP experience! Must arrive by 5:00pm.