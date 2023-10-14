YORKTOWN VICTORY CELEBRATION. October 14, 2023. American Revolution Museum at Yorktown. Join us for a salute to the 242nd anniversary of America’s momentous Revolutionary War victory at Yorktown on October 19, 1781, with artillery firings, exhibits and interpretive programs. On October 19, Yorktown Day, a series of commemorative programs and ceremonies take place at the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown, Historic Yorktown and Yorktown Battlefield. Admission. For more information, visit jyfmuseums.org/yorktownvictorycelebration or call (757) 253-4838.
Yorktown Victory Celebration
American Revolution Museum at Yorktown 200 Water Street, Virginia 23690
American Revolution Museum at Yorktown 200 Water Street, Virginia 23690
Festivals & Fairs, History, Vacation & Holiday
Jul 19, 2023
Jul 19, 2023