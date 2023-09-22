Williamsburg Christian Retreat Center (WCRC) to Host 29th Annual WCRC Golf Classic

Toano, VA, [Date] - Williamsburg Christian Retreat Center (WCRC) is delighted to announce the eagerly anticipated 29th Annual WCRC Golf Classic. This prestigious golfing event brings together golf enthusiasts, local companies, and supporters of the retreat center for a day of camaraderie and philanthropy. The event will occur at the Stonehouse Golf Club on Friday, September 22, 2023, starting at 11:30 am.

This year marks the 29th edition of the Golf Classic, a testament to its enduring popularity among golf enthusiasts of all ages, both young and retired. Participants eagerly anticipate this annual celebration, which has garnered unwavering support from the community over the years.

The 29th Annual WCRC Golf Classic is more than just a golf tournament; it celebrates community, faith, and giving back. By participating in this event, guests actively support WCRC's mission of providing transformative experiences through retreats, summer camps, conferences, and team-building programs.

Key Players and Sponsorship Opportunities:

The Golf Classic welcomes golf enthusiasts of all skill levels, where players can enjoy friendly competition and forge lasting connections.

Local companies are invited to become sponsors and align themselves with a meaningful cause. Several sponsorship levels offer companies valuable exposure, with signs on the golf course, logos in sponsor brochures, and social media posts.

The event also resonates with a Christian-based audience, who unite to support WCRC's mission of fostering spiritual growth, fellowship, and personal enrichment.

How This Event Helps WCRC:

The 29th Annual WCRC Golf Classic serves as a vital fundraiser, covering event costs and adding to net proceeds. Funds generated through the event play a crucial role in supporting WCRC's mission and its commitment to providing transformative experiences through retreats, conferences, team-building programs, and their Christ-centered summer camp.

Event Details:

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Time: 11:30 am

Location: Stonehouse Golf Club, 9700 Mill Pond Rd., Toano, VA 23168

Schedule:

11:30 am: Check-in opens; Driving Range opens

12:00 pm: Lunch provided

12:30 pm: Tournament begins

5:30 pm: Dinner at Stonehouse

Participants can enjoy a round of golf with the opportunity to use two Mulligans, 1 String, and 1 Tee Buster each. Detailed rules for each format will be available on the day of the event. The cost per player is $200, and registration includes participation in the tournament, lunch, and dinner.

Sponsorship Levels:

WCRC offers sponsorship tiers for businesses looking to support the event and gain exposure to a diverse audience. From Premium Sponsors, such as Champion, Magnolia, Partner, and Investor, to Team Sponsors, like Gold, Silver, Bronze, and Supporting Sponsors, there are options for every budget.

For registration and sponsorship inquiries, please contact WCRC at 757-566-2256.

About Williamsburg Christian Retreat Center (WCRC):

WCRC is a Christian retreat center and overnight Christian summer camp that provides a serene and transformative environment for youth groups, church retreats, family reunions, and other gatherings. The center offers modern lodging, delicious food, and fun activities, making it an ideal destination for day trips and overnight retreats.

For more information, visit wcrc.info/event/golf-classic