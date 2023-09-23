Welcome a cappella sensation Voctave! Experience the delightful harmonizing of musical arrangements from some of your favorite hit Broadway musicals, Disney films, and jazz standards. Since forming in 2015, this ensemble has rocketed to international fame through its live performances and popular recordings. By cultivating an enormous following of loyal devotees, this swoon-worthy ensemble has amassed 150 million views of their videos and garnered multiple chart-topping songs and albums on iTunes, Amazon, and Spotify. Voctave’s 11 members possess a wealth of diverse musical experiences from musical theater, contemporary Christian music, and barbershop to pop and choral music. Boasting an impressive five-octave range and nine chart-topping albums, “Voctave brings vocal magic” (Orlando Sentinel) to open the 2023–2024 Hylton Presents season.