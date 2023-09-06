Virtual History Talk - Lewis and Clark: Corps of Discovery

to

National Museum of the United States Army 1775 Liberty Drive , Virginia 22060

The Corps of Discovery was the Army’s first diplomatic mission. Meriwether Lewis and William Clark received orders from President Thomas Jefferson to explore the newly acquired Louisiana Territory and find a water passageway to the Pacific Ocean. In this history talk, examine primary sources to learn more about the crew, American Indian culture, and the natural landscape. Discover the mission’s lasting impacts and consequences for the Army, the nation, and the American Indians who inhabited the land.

Info

National Museum of the United States Army 1775 Liberty Drive , Virginia 22060
Education & Learning, History, Talks & Readings
to
Google Calendar - Virtual History Talk - Lewis and Clark: Corps of Discovery - 2023-09-06 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Virtual History Talk - Lewis and Clark: Corps of Discovery - 2023-09-06 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Virtual History Talk - Lewis and Clark: Corps of Discovery - 2023-09-06 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Virtual History Talk - Lewis and Clark: Corps of Discovery - 2023-09-06 12:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Virtual History Talk - Lewis and Clark: Corps of Discovery - 2023-09-13 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Virtual History Talk - Lewis and Clark: Corps of Discovery - 2023-09-13 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Virtual History Talk - Lewis and Clark: Corps of Discovery - 2023-09-13 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Virtual History Talk - Lewis and Clark: Corps of Discovery - 2023-09-13 12:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Virtual History Talk - Lewis and Clark: Corps of Discovery - 2023-09-20 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Virtual History Talk - Lewis and Clark: Corps of Discovery - 2023-09-20 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Virtual History Talk - Lewis and Clark: Corps of Discovery - 2023-09-20 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Virtual History Talk - Lewis and Clark: Corps of Discovery - 2023-09-20 12:00:00 ical
Valentine Subscribe

Events

View more
newsletter-July 23

Most Popular