The Corps of Discovery was the Army’s first diplomatic mission. Meriwether Lewis and William Clark received orders from President Thomas Jefferson to explore the newly acquired Louisiana Territory and find a water passageway to the Pacific Ocean. In this history talk, examine primary sources to learn more about the crew, American Indian culture, and the natural landscape. Discover the mission’s lasting impacts and consequences for the Army, the nation, and the American Indians who inhabited the land.
Virtual History Talk - Lewis and Clark: Corps of Discovery
National Museum of the United States Army 1775 Liberty Drive , Virginia 22060
Aug 18, 2023
Aug 18, 2023