Virtual Book Talk - Revolutionary Roads: Searching for the War That Made America Independent

In the ride-along tradition of Sarah Vowell, Tony Horwitz, and Bill Bryson, “Revolutionary Roads” takes readers on a time-traveling adventure through the crucial places American independence was won and might have been lost. You’ll ride shotgun with Bob Thompson as he puts more than 20,000 miles on his car, not to mention his legs; walks history-shaping battlefields from Georgia to Quebec; and hangs out with passionate lovers of revolutionary history whose vivid storytelling and deep knowledge of their subject enrich his own. Braiding these elements together into a wonderfully entertaining whole — and with a reporter’s abiding concern for getting the story straight — he has written an American Revolution book like no other.

Bob Thompson is the author of “Born on a Mountaintop,” an on-the-road exploration of the real and legendary Davy Crockett published in 2014. As a longtime feature writer for the Washington Post and the editor of its Sunday magazine, he is known for his pieces on the intersection of history and myth.