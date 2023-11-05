Charles City, Virginia Step back in time on the first Sunday in November as the Virginia Thanksgiving Festival commemorates

America’s First Thanksgiving with a historic celebration reminiscent of Colonial Virginia. This annual tradition dates back to

December 4, 1619, when Captain John Woodlief and his crew of thirty-five men landed on the shores of the James River at what was

to become Berkeley Plantation. Upon landing, in accordance with orders from London, the Englishmen proclaimed: “We ordain that

the day of our ship’s arrival, at the place assigned for plantation, in the land of Virginia shall be yearly and perpetually kept holy as a

day of thanksgiving to Almighty God.”

Festival activities for the entire family begin at 11:00 a.m. and include colonial period re-enactors, encampment, parade, and

musicians. Jonathon Austin will entertain the kids with his juggling and magic show. The Chickahominy Tribal Dancers perform as

well as the Colonial Singers of Williamsburg, Providence Classical School Choir, and Williamsburg Pipes and Drum. Families

participate in games, dancing, and demonstrations, while vendors display handmade arts, crafts, and jewelry. For an additional fee,

mansion tours are available throughout the day.

The re-enactment of the landing, moderated by Bill Bevins, begins at 3:00 p.m. Following the re-enactment, the Chickahominy Tribal

Dancers invite everyone to join them in the traditional Friendship Dance which concludes the day. The public is invited to bring lawn

chairs and blankets to enjoy the event. Comfortable walking shoes are recommended.

We welcome back Brock’s Barbeque who will continue the tradition of offering Thanksgiving Dinner in a Glass along with smoked

turkey legs, Brunswick stew, BBQ, and Virginia ham biscuits. Concessions are available with kettle corn, hot dogs, funnel cakes and

more.

For a complete list of the entertainment taking place at the festival and food available for purchase visit

www.virginiathanksgivingfestival.net