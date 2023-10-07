Virginia Opera: Siegfried

Saturday, October 7 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 8 at 2 p.m.

Reenter the fantasy realm of gods, heroes, and an epic quest for true love in Wagner’s Der Ring des Nibelungen (The “Ring” cycle) with Virginia Opera’s production of Siegfried. The most lighthearted of the four epic operas tells of Siegfried’s journey into adulthood with remarkable orchestral scene painting sprinkled with moments of humor. Beginning as the orphan grandson of Wotan, the king of the gods, he was raised by a dwarf named Mime. Emerging as a hero, Siegfried re-forges his father’s shattered sword and sets off to reclaim the lost ring from Das Rheingold before embarking on a quest for the greatest prize of all—love. Infused with Wagner’s ingenious short musical themes (leitmotifs) to weave together the tale, this is a must-see event in Virginia Opera’s grand multi-year experience. Virginia Opera Artistic Director Adam Turner conducts the Virginia Symphony Orchestra. Sung in German with English surtitles.