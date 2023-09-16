Village at Leesburg's Pet Festival

Village at Leesburg (located on Route 7 just east of Leesburg, Va.,) will hold its annual Pet Festival on Saturday, September 16 from noon until 4 p.m. The event takes place on the Village at Leesburg plaza (in front of 1602 Village Market Blvd. SE, Leesburg, Va.) Well-mannered pets on leashes are not only welcome but encouraged.

Enjoy a day full of tail-wagging, live music, and a wide array of pet exhibitors, rescue adoption organizations, a lure course, doggy ball pit, balloon artist, caricaturist and more.

The Leesburg’s Got Talent Pet Addition, sponsored by Wiggle Butt and Whiskers (a great pet supply retailer at Village at Leesburg), is free and features three levels and even a round of musical sits. The levels including Beginner: sit, stay, down, paw; intermediate with tricks and talents and pro for trainers. For more information and to register, please call 757-522-7155 or direct message Wiggle Butt and Whiskers on Facebook or Instagram.

Animal rescue organizations including America’s K-9 Caring Angels, Lucky Dog Bandanas, K9 Lifesavers, Loudoun County Animal Services, Akita Rescue Mid-Atlantic, Heeling House, Homeless Animals Rescue Team, Homeward Trails Animal Rescue, Chesapeake Area Alaskan Malamute Protection, and Bobbie’s Pit Bull Rescue & Sanctuary will greet attendees and showcase animals they have for adoption.

The first 250 guests to stop by the Village at Leesburg tent will receive a free branded pet item.

For more information on Village at Leesburg, go to www.VillageatLeesburg.com.