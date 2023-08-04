Treasures of the DMV Art Exhibit at Del Ray Artisans Gallery

Exhibit Dates: August 4–26, 2023

Opening Reception: Friday, August 4, 7-9pm

Celebrate the wonders of DC, Maryland, and Virginia by visiting the Treasures of the DMV art exhibit at Del Ray Artisans gallery. In this exhibit, local artists highlight both famous and overlooked regional gems and reveal a sense of place and time in our modern world of shifting meanings through paintings, fiber art, sculptures, mixed media works, photography, and more.

Join us for the opening reception on Friday, August 4 between 7-9pm to meet curator Ronald Reel and the artists. Mark your calendar now or set a reminder through Eventbrite: treasures-of-the-dmv.eventbrite.com.

Also check out our upcoming programs:

First Thursday: Aloha Thursday on August 3, 6-8pm (FREE) - Drop-in and snap a pic in our gardens in front of the luau selfie station and get a sneak peek of the Treasures of the DMV art exhibit inside the gallery.

Introduction to Intuitive Collage Workshop on Saturday, August 5, 10am-12pm - Following a simple guided meditation, use magazine images and collage to connect with your inner wisdom or intuition. Register by August 2.

Life Drawing Session on Tuesday, August 15, 7-9pm - Drop-in with your art supplies to draw or paint our nude model. Please do not bring acrylics or oil paints.

Creative Book Club on Saturday, August 19, 10am-12pm (FREE) - The book for this meeting is “Brunelleschi’s Dome” by Ross King. Drop-in to join the discussion and connect with other creative people.

Partners in Art Evening - Tuesday, August 22, 7-9pm (FREE) - Join our art-support group to share one or two artworks, any medium, in any stage, for advice and feedback. RSVP in advance.

Nature Journaling Club - Saturday, August 26, 10am-12pm (FREE) - Drop-in with your sketchbook and art supplies to sketch in our gardens, then share your drawings with the group. This program is held outdoors and will be canceled in the event of rain.

Additional programs and details at DelRayArtisans.org/programs

The Treasures of the DMV art exhibit runs August 4–26, 2023 at Del Ray Artisans gallery in the Colasanto Center, 2704 Mount Vernon Avenue, Alexandria, Virginia 22301. Gallery hours are First Thursday (Apr-Sept) 12-9pm, Thursday 12-6pm, Friday 12-9pm, Saturday 12-6pm, and Sunday 12-6pm (closed on Sunday, August 27).

Face masks are recommended inside the gallery. The gallery is free, open to the public, and accessible. Del Ray Artisans, a 501(3)(c) nonprofit organization whose mission is to promote art for the benefit of artists and the community. For more information, visit DelRayArtisans.org/exhibits

Del Ray Artisans, founded in 1992, is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to promote art for the benefit of artists and the community.

Del Ray Artisans (DRA) appreciates the continued support from the City of Alexandria, Alexandria Commission for the Arts, Virginia Commission for the Arts, and National Endowment for the Arts. DRA is a 501(c)(3) organization.