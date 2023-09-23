Transcribe-a-versary Celebration

Join us for our yearly celebration of LVA's crowdsourcing programs, featuring guest speakers and archivists! For this event, we will publish newly digitized records for transcription. Guest speakers will provide historical information and context for these collections. Guided by Library staff members, volunteers will transcribe handwritten pages from the cemetery records and other collections by reading the text and typing it into digital form. Boxed lunches will be provided.

Contact Sonya Coleman for more information at makinghistory@virginiamemory.com or call HandsOn Greater Richmond at 804-330-7400.

This is a free event. Registration required: Click Here. Limited free parking is available in the deck underneath the Library building.