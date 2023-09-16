The Town of Middleburg's 3rd Oktoberfest Celebration

Visit the Town of Middleburg on September 16 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the town’s Oktoberfest celebration. The festivities will take place on South Madison Street and Federal Street, which will be closed to vehicular traffic. This fun-filled event will feature two biergartens, German-inspired food, a stein holding contest, art fair, car show, live music, interactive activities for children and much more!

Local bands, including Something’s Brewing and Blaskapelle Alte Kameraden, will provide the soundtrack for the day. A variety of singers and musicians will perform on the Federal Street Stage. Feats of strength will be held throughout the day including stein raising, musical chairs, and other Oktoberfest games. The event will also feature a moon bounce and art activities for children.

Traditional Oktoberfest food from King Street Oyster Bar, Market Salamander, and Little Austria will be available for purchase. Oktoberfest beer from Old Ox Brewery and Lost Barrel Brewing, wine from Greenhill Vineyards, Cana Vineyards, 50 West Vineyards, and Boxwood Winery, and cider from Mt. Defiance Cidery and Distillery will also be available for purchase. Regional artisans will be present throughout the day with exhibits of fine art, pottery, jewelry, photography, wearable art and more.

Oktoberfest is free to attend and features a number of family-friendly activities. Traditional Bavarian attire is encouraged, but not required. Visit www.middleburgvaoktoberfest.com and www.facebook.com/MiddleburgOktoberfest for event updates. For additional information, please contact the Middleburg Town Office at 540-687-5152.