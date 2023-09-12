Touring the Inn

In celebration of its 45th anniversary, The Inn at Little Washington, renowned for its luxury accommodations and 3 Michelin-starred restaurant, will open its doors for the first time to the public for a rare House and Garden Tour on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

The one-day event provides a glimpse into the rich history and timeless elegance of the legendary country house hotel. Through the vision of Chef Patrick O'Connell and London-based set designer Joyce Conwy-Evans, The Inn at Little Washington was transformed from a rustic garage into a visual wonderland of fantasy. Today, The Inn encompasses a 26-acre campus comprised of 23 luxurious guest rooms and cottages, Patty O’s Café & Bakery, lush gardens, and historic buildings dating back to 1740. It is now the longest tenured 5 Star hotel in the world.

The guided tour will take visitors throughout the property and include an exclusive visit to the kitchen of Virginia's only 3 Michelin-starred restaurant and the new glass-enclosed conservatory. Guests will also have an opportunity to visit the Inn's herb and vegetable gardens, enjoy the view from the Field of Dreams, and see various cottages and guesthouses on the grounds as well as the Main Inn, originally constructed in 1905.

Rooms in the main building are named in honor of America’s culinary pioneers who have stayed in them and made significant contributions to the evolution of American cuisine. Julia Child, Jacques Pépin, Alice Waters, Daniel Boulud and Thomas Keller along with countless celebrities, heads of state, three queens and a king have all stayed and dined at the Inn over the last four and a half decades.

The Presidential Cottage is named in honor of the late Craig Claiborne, the New York Times food critic and cookbook author who celebrated all his birthdays at the Inn.

A young George Washington surveyed the town of Washington, Virginia and laid out its streets. The tour will include the old Tavern ballroom (circa 1740) where he once danced. The Inn’s highly anticipated renovation and expansion plans will be on exhibit there.

Guests will be able to browse through The Inn's Shops and dine at Patty O's Café, which will be serving lunch from 11:00 am until 4:00 pm and dinner from 5:00 pm until 9:00 pm on a first-come, first-served basis.

Reservations for the tour are required and will be available starting on Monday, July 31 at 12pm EST at $45.00 per person on a first-come, first-served basis. Box lunches will be available by advance purchase. To make a reservation, visit https://www.theinnatlittlewashington.com/tours