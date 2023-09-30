Under the direction of Music Director James Ross, Alexandria Symphony Orchestra kicks off its 2023-2024 Season and 80th anniversary celebration on September 30. The program entitled "ASO at 80-oh!" opens with Toast, a commission featuring Artistic Advisor and composer Lester Green at the keyboard leading into Quinn Mason’s Toast of the Town with full orchestra. The program includes two masterworks: Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 4 and Johannes Brahms’ Violin Concerto with Elissa Lee Koljonen as soloist. Hailed for her sensual and personal playing, Koljonen has graced the stages of prominent venues throughout the U.S., Europe, and Asia. The venue provides free parking.

TCHAIKOVSKY’S 4TH & BRAHMS VIOLIN – ASO AT 80-OH!

Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

Rachel M. Schlesinger Concert Hall and Arts Center

Adult tickets $20-$89, $5 youth, $15 student (with ID)

Ticket link: https://alexsym.org/performance/tchaikovskys4brahmsviolin/