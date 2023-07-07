Taisha Estrada

Creative Cauldron 410 S Maple Avenue, Falls Church, Virginia 22046

Rooted in the traditions of Latin and American jazz, with an innovative, contemporary, multi-genre sound, Puerto Rican born Taisha Estrada is a compelling songwriter and storyteller. Taisha engages audiences through her lyrics and dynamic stage performance. Taisha was a finalist in the International Ella Fitzgerald Vocal Jazz Competition. Her musical projects have been featured in the Washington Post and NPR’s Tiny Desk show, and she has performed at such venues as Blues Alley, Strathmore, Songbyrd and Union Stage

