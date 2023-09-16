Stretchy Bracelets with Healing Properties Workshop (Register Now)

Sat September 16 @ 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm EDT

$45 – $55

Instructor: Y’vonne Page-Magnus

Date/Time: Saturday, September 16 from 6-9pm

Cost: $15 Del Ray Artisans member / $25 Non-member; plus a $30 Supply Fee

Class size: 6-12 participants

(Register by midnight on Sept 11)

Design and make two stretchy bracelets out of a sorbet selection of semi-precious stones, crystals, and accent beads. Instructor Y’vonne Page-Magnus will teach you the secret to tying a knot using elastic and share knowledge on the healing properties of popular semi-precious stones.

The supply fee includes all the materials. Each piece will be one-of-a-kind.

Face masks are recommended inside the gallery.