Songwriters Showcase with Eddie K and Uncle Drew

to

Tin Cannon Brewing Co. 7679 7679 Limestone Dr STE 130, Virginia 20155

Nashville's Eddie K (Montgomery Gentry, Ricochet) and our very own Uncle Drew invite y’all to a Songwriters Showcase on Wednesday, September 13th at Tin Cannon Brewing Co.

This free event will feature your favorite songwriters at 6:00pm. At 7:30, Eddie K and Uncle Drew will share stories behind their songs, including ASCAP Song of the Year “One Night At A Time” performed by George Strait.

Local favorites Big B’s Smokin’ BBQ, Tobaccology, Murlarkey Distilled Spirits, and more will be there to join the fun.

Info

Concerts & Live Music, Parties & Clubs, Theater & Dance
to
