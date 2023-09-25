Shoemakers Culinary and Wine Pairing Event

to

The Craddock Terry Hotel 1312 Commerce St, Lynchburg, Virginia 24504

Experience the Season's Best Culinary and Wine Pairing Event, September 25, 2023. Join us at Shoemakers for an evening of seasonal culinary delights perfectly complemented by an exquisite selection of wines. Thoughtfully crafted seasonal dishes featuring Saunders Brothers. Expertly curated wine pairings featuring Cakebread Cellars. Insights from Master Chef Edwin Scholly and unforgettable conversations. Visit our website to view the menu and purchase Tickets: $145.00 Per Person + Tax and Gratuity

Info

The Craddock Terry Hotel 1312 Commerce St, Lynchburg, Virginia 24504
Food & Drink Event
434.455.1510
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Shoemakers Culinary and Wine Pairing Event - 2023-09-25 17:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Shoemakers Culinary and Wine Pairing Event - 2023-09-25 17:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Shoemakers Culinary and Wine Pairing Event - 2023-09-25 17:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Shoemakers Culinary and Wine Pairing Event - 2023-09-25 17:30:00 ical
Valentine Subscribe

Events

View more
newsletter-July 23

Most Popular