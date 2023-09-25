Shoemakers Culinary and Wine Pairing Event

Experience the Season's Best Culinary and Wine Pairing Event, September 25, 2023. Join us at Shoemakers for an evening of seasonal culinary delights perfectly complemented by an exquisite selection of wines. Thoughtfully crafted seasonal dishes featuring Saunders Brothers. Expertly curated wine pairings featuring Cakebread Cellars. Insights from Master Chef Edwin Scholly and unforgettable conversations. Visit our website to view the menu and purchase Tickets: $145.00 Per Person + Tax and Gratuity