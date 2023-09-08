Reynolds Gallery is pleased to announce the opening of Shifting, a solo exhibition of Nick Mcphail’s most recent paintings at our Main Street location. The exhibition opens Friday, September 8th with a public reception with the artist from 5 -7 pm and a gallery talk on Saturday, September 9th at 10:30 am. The show runs through October 27, 2023. This exhibition runs concurrently with Richard Roth: Conejo Grade (see separate announcement). Following the show’s opening, McPhail and Roth will give a combined artist talk on Saturday, September 9th at 10:30 am.