Crossroads Art Center is excited to announce an online call for entries for the September 2023 Exhibition. There is no theme for this exhibit. All work submitted must be for sale. Entry fee is $15 per submission for the general public (with a limit of three submissions) and $9 per submission for Current Gallery Members (Current means you are a Gallery Member that has paid for their yearly Membership by December 1, 2022). For New or Renewing Gallery Members, the cost will be $12 per submission. All Gallery Members receive a fourth entry for free. USE COUPON CODE: 4thFREE.

If an artist is not a member and wishes to participate, they may join at the time of entry.

Commission on sales is 30%.

September All Media Show

Call For Entries Dates: August 1 - August 25, 2023

Artist Notified Jury Results: Tuesday, August 29, 2023 by end of day

Open House: Friday, September 15, 2023

Show Dates: Friday, September 15, 2023 - Sunday, November 5, 2023

Before submitting artwork, please read and be sure you understand thoroughly the procedures and expectations for participating in our 2023 juried all-media shows (AMS).

Submit your work: https://www.crossroadsartcenter.com/collections/september-2023-all-media-show-call-for-enties