September 15, 2023, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Join Crossroads Art Center for our September 2023 Open House + Artist Reception on Friday, September 15, 2023, from 5-8 p.m. Featuring an exhibition by the Mid-Atlantic Pastel Society and the always popular Juried All-Media Show. Celebrate with us and enjoy drink, food, and music!

Free and open to the public. Explore our exhibitions and discover your next favorite artist!

We thank CultureWorks for being our nonprofit sponsor for the evening.

Learn More: https://richmondcultureworks.org/

Crossroads Art Center has the privilege of hosting the opening reception for the following featured exhibitions:

Mid-Atlantic Pastel Society: Annual Exhibition

September 2023 All-Media Show

Crossroads Art Center hosts a bi-monthly call for entries for the Juried All-Media Show with cash prize awards. Come explore the selected artworks showcasing local artists and their mastery of form, color, and medium.

Featured Exhibition Dates: Friday, September 15, 2023 – Sunday, November 5, 2023

Featured Exhibition Hours: Tuesdays– Saturdays, 10:00am – 5:00pm.