SailFest: Regatta & Pier Party is BACK! Saturday, September 23! ⛵️

This exciting and family friendly event is held behind Nauticus in our pavilion and cruise pier. Don't miss amazing waterfront views, sailboat boat races, tasty brews by Elation Brewing , food from local vendors, driving range, live music, games and MORE!

NEW this year, VIP Ticket Packages include reserved seating on the pier + extra drink tickets.

Secure your SailFest: Pier Party tickets NOW: https://bit.ly/sailfestregatta

Interested in competing in the Cofer Cup Regatta? Register your team today: https://nauticus.org/sailfest/sailfest-registration/

All proceeds from SailFest directly support Sail Nauticus’ mission to provide affordable access to sailing, STEM and leadership programs for the youth of our community.