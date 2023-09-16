RVA Music Fest

RVA Music Fest is the biggest independent artists music festival in Richmond, Virginia. The purpose of this event is more than just performances. We have to recognize the influence music has on our community. This show is dedicated to the family of Xavier Brown, who was taken from us by senseless violence. We have to come together to protect our community and our youth!

Instead of admission we ask that everyone please bring school supplies to donate to Richmond Public Schools. All artists will be performing clean versions of their songs to promote an uplifting, family friendly environment.

This year we will be hosting Pitch RVA a pitch competition for local business owners to win a $500 grant to support their projects. The pitch competition will begin at noon and funding will be awarded during the festival.

