The RVA Duck Race & Festival of Inclusion, presented by CoStar Group, will make a splash again this year! Returning to Brown's Island on August 5, 2023, the Autism Society of Central Virginia (ASCV) will host the iconic race and Richmond's largest sensory-friendly festival. Proceeds from the RVA Duck Race support the ASCV's critical programming and services for our local autism community.

Purchase your Duck Entries for the chance to win incredible prizes, including our $10,000 Grand Prize sponsored by fas mart®! Then join us on Brown's Island to watch the ducks float down the canal and race toward the finish line. Ducks will be sold online leading up to the event.

ASCV's Festival of Inclusion is a sensory-friendly festival designed to include and accommodate individuals with autism and other developmental disabilities. Zoned areas throughout the festival will offer fun activities for the whole family, as well as highlight the incredible work that the ASCV and fellow local organizations do to make Richmond a more inclusive city. The festival will be held on Brown's Island from 11AM – 4 PM and will include music, family activity zones, vendors, food, and so much more!