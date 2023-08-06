Roots Concert Series Featuring The Judy Chops

The Frontier Culture Museum American Roots Concert Series is back for the 2023 season. Join us every Sunday in August from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM for live roots music! The first concert of 2023 will feature a local Staunton band, The Judy Chops!

The Judy Chops have been wowing audiences with their deft musicianship and high-energy live shows since 2008. This musical collective of family and friends has evolved from a Shenandoah Valley favorite into one of the hottest acts in the Virginia music scene. Their unique take on 'Americana Roots Music' is a fusion of modern and vintage musical styles, blending elements of swing, blues, rock, soul and more for a truly genre-defying sonic experience!

"This crew seamlessly blends a wide variety of genres, from swing, to country, to jazz, to rock, and so much more. All with a collective swagger and breadth of talent that will get you out of your seat." -DC Music Review

Tickets are $12 per person, or reserve an entire table for $60.00. Also, don’t miss our Harvest Festival earlier that day! Tickets for Roots are included in museum admission, so spend the whole day with us!

Rick’s BBQ & Catering will be on site during the Roots Concert for dinner!