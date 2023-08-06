Roots Concert Series Featuring The Judy Chops

Frontier Culture Museum 1290 Richmond Ave, Staunton, Virginia 24401

The Frontier Culture Museum American Roots Concert Series is back for the 2023 season. Join us every Sunday in August from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM for live roots music! The first concert of 2023 will feature a local Staunton band, The Judy Chops!

The Judy Chops have been wowing audiences with their deft musicianship and high-energy live shows since 2008. This musical collective of family and friends has evolved from a Shenandoah Valley favorite into one of the hottest acts in the Virginia music scene. Their unique take on 'Americana Roots Music' is a fusion of modern and vintage musical styles, blending elements of swing, blues, rock, soul and more for a truly genre-defying sonic experience!

"This crew seamlessly blends a wide variety of genres, from swing, to country, to jazz, to rock, and so much more. All with a collective swagger and breadth of talent that will get you out of your seat." -DC Music Review

Tickets are $12 per person, or reserve an entire table for $60.00. Also, don’t miss our Harvest Festival earlier that day! Tickets for Roots are included in museum admission, so spend the whole day with us!

Rick’s BBQ & Catering will be on site during the Roots Concert for dinner!

Concerts & Live Music
540-332-7850
