The Rockbridge Beer & Wine Festival celebrates 29 years in 2023 featuring live music on two stages all afternoon! Join us at Lime Kiln Theater on Saturday, September 9th from 12pm - 6pm.

We have extended hours, invited more beer, wine and hard cider vendors, and we've expanded the music to play on two stages throughout the festival. Make plans to spend the whole afternoon with us - gates open at 12:00 p.m. and the party will continue until 6:00 p.m.

Tickets $40 in advance/ $50 Day of. $15/non-drinkers.

Enjoy unlimited tastings of regional wines, cider and craft beer. Local food vendors will be serving up tasty treats for purchase as well.

Ticket sales will open August 1, 2023.