Rob Schneider is an accomplished actor, comedian, screenwriter and director. A stand-up comic and veteran of the award-winning NBC sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live, Schneider has gone on to a successful career in films, television and continues his worldwide standup tour.

Schneider can currently be seen performing around the United States on his stand-up comedy tour and in DADDY DAUGHTER TRIP which he directed, stars in and produced. It also stars his daughters Miranda Scarlett Schneider and Elle King as well as Jackie Sandler, Monica Huarte, Migel Ángel Muñoz and John Cleese.

Schneider will also star in the indie DEAD WRONG from director Rick Bieber and in the Netflix animated feature LEO with Bill Burr and Adam Sandler. In addition, Schneider has just finished directing and co-starring in the Spanish language film, AMOR ES AMOR for Paramount Plus with Vadhir Derbez and Paulina Dávila, to be released in 2023. Later this year, Schneider will begin production on the action-comedy film PLEDGE TRIP alongside Jake T. Austin and Isabella Gomez.