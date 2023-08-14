The American Horticultural Society celebrates 50 golden years at its beloved River Farm headquarters with the River Farm Anniversary Picnic featuring live music from the band, Soulfire. Guests are encouraged to pack a blanket and picnic basket with food and beverage favorites, find a comfortable spot on River Farm’s welcoming lawn, and relax and enjoy the music, stunning gardens, and spectacular views overlooking the Potomac River. The BYOB outdoor community picnic – to be held on Thursday, August 24, 6 pm to 8 pm—is FREE and open to the public. Registration is available through Eventbrite.

The exciting evening promises to entertain. Soulfire’s repertoire includes well over a thousand songs ranging from the foundational rock of Chuck Berry and Elvis Presley and the funk musings of Kool and the Gang to the British beats of The Rolling Stones, The Kinks, and The Who.

While River Farm is most widely known as part of George Washington’s farmland, its exciting, memorable history with the AHS is truly one for the books. 50 years ago, a generous philanthropist, Enid Haupt, donated the purchase price of River Farm to the AHS. This gift saved River Farm from being sold to Russian diplomats during the Cold War of the 70’s and ensured River Farm as the home to the AHS in perpetuity. In 2020, River Farm once again was saved from being sold thanks to the rallying cries of the community and the terms of Haupt’s agreement. The River Farm Anniversary Picnic celebrates these joyous occasions, all the memories in between, and the future of River Farm as a local and national treasure.

The event is made possible by River Farm neighbor, fan and advocate Katherine Ward who sponsored Soulfire, and the band’s lead singer, Randy Benn, who serves as Chair of the Board of Directors of the Potomac Riverkeeper Network. The AHS and River Farm applauds the nonprofit’s mission to protect the public’s right to clean water in the Potomac and Shenandoah Rivers and their tributaries. Their work to stop pollution is critical to enhance the safety of drinking water, protect healthy river habitats and increase public use and enjoyment.